Jeremy Renner’s new reality docuseries “Rennervations” will make its premiere this spring. On Tuesday, Disney+ revealed that the complete four-part series will debut on April 12.

The “Hawkeye” and “Mayor of Kingstown” star will travel the world as part of the program to assist in the redesign of unusually designed vehicles that serve regional communities.

Renner’s hometown of Reno, Nevada, as well as Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India, will all be featured in the series. There, the construction veteran collaborates with his crew of skilled craftspeople to find decommissioned vehicles that can be rebuilt to serve a new purpose.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that’s what this show does,” said Renner in a statement about the show. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Here are some the projects and the celebrities who will feature with Renner on the show:

1. Chicago: Building a Mobile Music Bus (ft. Vanessa Hudgens)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a tour bus into a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago, an organization that offers various after-school programs to help keep urban youths off the streets in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Jeremy wants to provide The BASE Chicago kids with a new musical outlet to encourage them to dream big, express themselves and discover their inner voice. He and his elite team of fabricators and mechanics breathe new life into a tour bus by reimagining, repurposing, and renovating it into a mobile music studio for the kids to record their own music, play instruments and let their creativity sing. Then they deliver the mobile music studio with the help of actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

2. India: Building a Mobile Water Treatment Center (ft. Anil Kapoor)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory make their first-ever trip ever to India, where they rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India. Jeremy wants to provide mobile water filtration to multiple communities and schools so they can drink groundwater that is currently non-potable. He and an elite team of local fabricators repurpose a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility that can travel to local communities and filter and clean existing groundwater rather than the communities trucking in clean water. Then, they deliver the mobile water treatment facility with the help of his “Mission: Impossible” co-star, Indian movie superstar Anil Kapoor.

3. Mexico: Building a Mobile Dance Studio (ft. Sebastián Yatra)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory travel to Los Cabos, Mexico, where they rebuild a city bus into a mobile dance studio for Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas, a nonprofit organization offering full-time care and parenting to vulnerable kids unable to live with their families. After learning the kids at Casa Hogar lost their dance studio, Jeremy wants to create a new space for them to take dance classes and have recitals again. He and his elite team of fabricators repurpose a former city bus and rebuild it into a mobile dance studio to use as a classroom at the school and as a mobile event space around town. Then they deliver the mobile dance studio with help from two-time Latin GRAMMY Award®-recipient Sebastián Yatra.

4. Reno: Building a Mobile Recreation Center (ft. Anthony Mackie)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in Reno that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids. Jeremy and his elite team of fabricators breathe new life into a shuttle bus by renovating it into a mobile recreation center that includes a basketball hoop, soccer goal and computer lab that can drive to underserved rural communities. Then, they deliver the new mobile recreation center with help from Jeremy’s “Avengers” and “Hurt Locker” co-star Anthony Mackie.

Renner met with a tragic accident on New Year’s Day and “Rennervations” is the second TV project to be released since the accident.