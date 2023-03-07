Having your house crashed into by Pete Davidson is no picnic.

On Saturday night, the former “Saturday Night Live” star and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were driving in Beverly Hills when his car lost control and crashed into a nearby home.

At the time of the crash, a teenage girl was at home alone, reading. Speaking with TMZ, the girl’s father said that when she heard the loud sound, she thought it was an earthquake.

While she was not injured, her dad said that she was “a bit” traumatized by the experience.

Davidson and Wonders personally apologized to her for the incident, though.

The car struck the house outside the living room, penetrating the exterior wall and causing a window to come out of its frame.

The girl’s dad added that his daughter holds no ill will toward the comedian, and that there are no plans to take legal action against him.