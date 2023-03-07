Click to share this via email

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

The newest entry in the “Avatar” franchise will hit digital retailers soon.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released exclusively digitally this month after its successful theatre run. The film made history as the third highest-grossing film of all time.

The release will include bonus content of three hours of never-before-seen bonus content featuring the filmmakers, cast and crew.

The film follows the Sully family through their trials and tribulations in the world of Pandora, including new Na’vi cultures and sea creatures they encounter. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.

The film has been nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere on Mar. 28.