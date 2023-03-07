Shamier Anderson reveals what it was like beating up Canadian royal and legend, Keanu Reeves, in “John Wick: Chapter 4” in a new interview with ET Canada.

Anderson, from Toronto, who plays Tracker in the flick, tells Keshia Chanté: “I did beat his ass. But on set I was very careful, I’m not going to lie.”

He explains how they were fighting, then admits “the actor in me is like, ‘Just be very careful. You do not want to actually knock out the Keanu Reeves. I’ll probably get fired.'”

Anderson, who chats to us alongside Shimazu actor Hiroyuki Sanada, goes on, “So, there’s a couple of times where he hit me and I think my lip was bleeding.

“I hit him, but yeah, he don’t play though. Keanu’s like, ‘Let’s go for it Shamier, let’s go for it Shamier, let’s go!’

“I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go!’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, Keanu! Let’s go!'”

Anderson also recalls a sweet moment where Reeves, who is just as kind and humble as he’s rumoured to be, according to the cast, introduced himself on set.

Anderson remembers, “When I first got on set, it was rehearsals, and this figure ran over to me and said, ‘Hey, how’s it going? I’m Keanu.’

“I’m like, ‘I’m Shamier, you don’t have to introduce yourself. I know who you are.’

“He’s like, ‘Welcome to the family,'” admitting he still has fanboy moments with Reeves.

