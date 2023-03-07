Though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are not together, they are making sure to be doting parents to daughter Khai.

Hadid discussed co-parenting Khai with her ex-boyfriend Malik in a recent interview. She told The Times of London: “That she can be with both parents, makes me very happy.”

The supermodel also revealed that she schedules all her work commitments “when Khai is with her dad.”

In September 2020, Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter. They split up in October of the following year.

Regarding her mother Yolanda Hadid’s altercation with Malik, Hadid remained respectfully silent. She did, however, post a Father’s Day tribute for him the previous year, demonstrating that their relationship is still excellent.

“Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person,” Gigi added.

Gigi also spoke about Khai’s Brit traits.

“She’s clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love.”