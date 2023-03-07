Click to share this via email

Liam Neeson is revelling in his very particular set of skills.

Last week, the actor attended a hockey game between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden, and recreated one of his most iconic scenes.

Up on the jumbotron, the arena played a brief snippet from “Taken”, in which Neeson is on the phone threatening the men who kidnapped his daughter.

The screen then switched from that to a live shot of Neeson in the audience, on his phone, recreating the scene.

He then smiled and mouthed “Go Rangers!” which had the crowd bursting out in cheers.

2008’s “Taken” kicked off Neeson’s career as an action star. He went on to star in two sequels in 2012 and 2014.