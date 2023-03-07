Jennifer Garner is spending special time with the most important man in her life – her son.

The actress attended the Sunday night Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors game with 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck. The happy mother-son duo cheered on the teams from their courtside seats, with Garner in a soft blue sweater and Samuel matching her in a bright blue hoodie. A graphic of Stephen Curry adorned the front.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner On Filming ‘Party Down’ Magic Mushrooms Scene Without Personal ‘Experience’ (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck – Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck – Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Garner shares Samuel with her ex Ben Affleck, along with their children 14-year-old Seraphina and 17-year-old Violet.

The mother-son hangout comes after Samuel spent the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City bonding with his dad, reports People.

READ MORE: How Ben Affleck Feels About Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller

The two introduced the teams before the game and even took a photo with Shaquille O’Neal.

The actor may have been doing research for his upcoming role as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in “Air”, which follows the brand’s attempt to partner up with Michael Jordan in 1984.