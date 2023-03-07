A whole new set of singles are ready to find love.

“Love Is Blind” season 4 is premiering March 24, and on Tuesday, Netflix announced the new cast for the season.

Along with revealing each of the singles, along with their careers, the streamer also shared a video letting fans meet the cast.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” the official description for the series reads.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

“Love Is Blind” is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.