Sarah Ferguson is loving this new version of herself.

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986-1996, spoke to “Good Morning America” about being a royal rebel and her new book A Most Intriguing Lady.

During the chat, Fergie admitted she felt like she could finally be herself.

She told Juju Chang, “I feel liberated. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody.

“I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now,” she added.

Ferguson said of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022, “She really was my idol. [She] really was my legend.”

The Duchess now takes care of the Queen’s beloved dogs, telling Chang, “The corgis live with me, and we go out, and then they bark into the air, and I think the Queen’s with me when they do.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Fergie said of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, “I totally support [them]. … I’ve known them all my life.”

She also had nothing but praise for Prince Harry, who has been hitting a lot of headlines over the past year or so for making multiple allegations against the royal family.

Fergie, who is mother to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, insisted she was “thrilled” to see Harry “so happy” with his family living in California.

“He’s got this lovely wife, and he’s got beautiful children,” she gushed.