Tessa Thompson recently reminisced and reflected on the roles that made her a big star in an “ELLE” interview. From “For Colored Girls” and “Passing” to her most recent film, “Creed III,” Thompson spoke about all.

“These films have been such a pleasure to make. Mike [Michael B. Jordan] and I talk about this a lot, but there’s been so much personal growth inside of the growth of these characters. It’s very interesting to see that over the course of these three films. They’re postcards to me because I see my own growth inside of the span of these nine years. This third one is also Mike’s directorial debut, and I get to be a part of that as someone who loves him. We’ve been making these things for a long time so I just feel incredibly proud to be part of his journey, too.”

When Thompson started performing in the early 2000s, she has been booked and kept occupied.

She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, created a historical drama, and co-starred with Ruth Negga in the critically acclaimed movie “Passing.” She has appeared in a number of moving movies about bereavement, gender, and family before “Creed,” including “Mississippi Damned” and “For Colored Girls.”