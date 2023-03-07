Nicolas Cage doesn’t “need” to be in the Marvel universe.

On Sunday night, the “Ghost Rider” star accepted the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival, and spoke about his relationship with Marvel.

“I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage,” he said, according to Variety. “What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me.”

He did acknowledge “what the frustration is” on the part of people who feel Marvel-sized blockbusters have crowded out smaller films, but said he believes there is “plenty of room” for movies of all kinds.

That said, Cage admitted that he is not itching to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe himself.

“I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage,” the actor said.

Of course, Cage is no stranger to superhero films. Along with starring in two “Ghost Rider” films, based on the Marvel comics character, he was also once set to play the Superman in a film to be directed by Tim Burton.

That project never ended up happening, but it seems Cage has since had his film of superheroes.