Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sometimes moms and dads need a break from parenting.

On Monday, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share photos from a weekend getaway with her husband, Eric Johnson and their friends.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Shares A Rare Family Photo With Her Parents: ‘My Beautiful Family Together’

“Stole my lover and friends for the weekend 🤍,” she wrote, along with the pics.

The slideshow features Simpson and Johnson together, enjoying good weather and sharing a kiss.

The weekend away from the kids was a change of pace for Simpson, who regularly shares posts featuring her kids.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson Gets Nostalgic About Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

In a recent post, the singer posed with her youngest daughter, Birdie.

Simpson and Johnson share three children, including Birdie, Ace and Maxwell.