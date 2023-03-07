A really unique memento from “The Matrix” belongs to Keanu Reeves.

At a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Saturday, Reeves disclosed that he still retains the red pill from the 1999 movie.

Asked if he’s ever “stolen anything” from any of his film sets, Reeves replied, “Not stolen … the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me.”

When Laurence Fishburne’s character Morpheus offers Reeves’ character Thomas Anderson/Neo the option of swallowing a red or blue pill, it is one of the sci-fi action movie’s most well-known scenes. The blue pill would allow Neo to leave the “rabbit hole” and return to his peaceful reality, while the red pill would allow him to see the truth and continue down it.

Reeves is now promoting “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the John Wick film series. “The Matrix Resurrections,” the final movie in the franchise, debuted in 2021. It was followed by “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” two sequels that were both released in 2003.