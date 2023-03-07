HBO’s wildly successful dark comedy is coming to an end.
The fourth season of “Barry” will be the final season for the Bill Hader-led show, concluding with eight episodes.
The news comes as no surprise as stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler have hinted at the end with recent interviews.
The network released a teaser trailer on Tuesday which reveals a vengeful Barry who vows to get even and escape his incarceration.
The official logline for the new season reads: “Cousineau (Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of ‘Barry.'”
The series follows Hader’s Barry, an ex-assassin who dreams of acting fame and the consequences of his past haunting him.
The show also stars Stephen Root, Michael Irby ,and Sarah Goldberg.
“Barry” season 4 will air on April 16.