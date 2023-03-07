Click to share this via email

HBO’s wildly successful dark comedy is coming to an end.

The fourth season of “Barry” will be the final season for the Bill Hader-led show, concluding with eight episodes.

The news comes as no surprise as stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler have hinted at the end with recent interviews.

The network released a teaser trailer on Tuesday which reveals a vengeful Barry who vows to get even and escape his incarceration.

The official logline for the new season reads: “Cousineau (Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of ‘Barry.'”

The series follows Hader’s Barry, an ex-assassin who dreams of acting fame and the consequences of his past haunting him.

The show also stars Stephen Root, Michael Irby ,and Sarah Goldberg.

“Barry” season 4 will air on April 16.