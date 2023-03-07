A few days ago, Victoria’s Secret announced that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to make a comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Announced during the lingerie brand’s earnings conference call on March 3, VS CFO Timothy Johnson revealed the new iteration would many differences from past shows, featuring a more diverse array of models that will integrate models of varying sizes in order to spread a message of body positivity.

Lizzo, who’s long been on a mission to spread that same message, took to Twitter to share her response to the news.

In her tweet, however, Lizzo admitted she was dubious about the motivation behind the brand’s new direction.

“This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake,” but added a caveat.

“But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again?” she questioned. “Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?”

In a statement posted on the Victoria’s Secret website, the brand shared its new “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy,” explaining that “integrating DEI into everything we do is not just the right thing to do – but is critical to driving performance and doing well for our associates, customers and communities.”

The statement added, “We’re committed to bringing this to life through strategic actions with measurable goals, focusing on three key pillars: People, Experience and Purpose.”