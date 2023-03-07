Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dwyane Wade is a proud dad.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s 15-year-old daughter made her runway debut on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week by strolling down the runway at Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show. They sat in the front row and cheered Zaya on.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Legally Granted Name And Gender Change

Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, made her runway debut in Paris on Tuesday, and Dad couldn't have been prouder, cheesin' on the sidelines … and even shedding a tear. https://t.co/cwDj6c0Tsg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 7, 2023

Here’s what Wade shared on social media.

With a similar jacket and outfit in olive green, Zaya held the catwalk in her hands. The aspiring model strode the catwalk with confidence while toting a matching brown purse.

Dwyane Wade with his daughter

“I’m not crying, you are,” Wade captioned an Instagram Story of his daughter walking the runway.

Zaya is shared by the NBA player and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.