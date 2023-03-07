Mary J. Blige joined Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show “Sherri” to promote her various projects, including the new season of her Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost”, her BET talk show ”The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige” and her new single “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the title track from her new album.

During the conversation, Shepherd asked Blige what inspired the song.

“I was married. I was not satisfying to that person. Everything was, ‘This person is better than you. This person is smarter than you. This person is prettier than you. This person is more talented than you.’ So, I actually started to believe it during the 16 years of the marriage. But what the person didn’t realize was who I was and where I came from — I have a strength that he couldn’t see,” Blige recounted, referring to her marriage to music producer Kendu Isaacs, whom she divorced in 2018.

“I was watching T.D. Jakes one day and he said, ‘What you say about you is more important and effective than anything anyone else has to say about you.’ And that just took life,” Blige continued.

“I began to confess, ‘Good morning, gorgeous; good morning, beautiful; I love you, Mary,’ and it began to manifest in my heart, not so much like I’m Halle Berry or something,” she joked.

“You know what I’m saying, it manifested through me from my heart into my life and outside. And then my life started to become beautiful,” she added.