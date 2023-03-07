Congolese-Canadian musician Lu Kala has collaborated with Spotify to co-curate its Equal Canada playlist in honour of International Women’s Day.

By including “a diverse range of inspiring stories of movements around the world, through music and at full volume,” Spotify stated in a news release that the playlist intends to spotlight Canadian women in music.

“Music offers me the ability to be heard but not always seen,” Lu Kala explained in the press release. “I believe that women need support on all fronts. Feeling invisible is a very real thing. You never quite know what that looks like unless you’re in it. Over the years, there has been far more inclusion in spaces that were once male dominated but we still have a long way to go. Being a Black plus size pop artist on the rise comes with its fair share of challenges.”

Listen to Lu Kala’s playlist here: