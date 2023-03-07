Click to share this via email

Cameras are rolling on the movie adaptation of “Mean Girls The Musical”.

The long-awaited movie, based on the Broadway musical based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey, has officially started production, according to a tweet issued Tuesday, March 7 by the official “Mean Girls” site.

Get in, loser. We’re starting production on Mean Girls Musical. 💕 #MeanGirlsMovie pic.twitter.com/AbuastPjtY — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) March 7, 2023

“Mean Girls the Musical” will be bringing viewers a mix of familiar faces and new ones, with Reneé Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), reprising the role of Regina, which she originated on Broadway.

In addition, “SNL” alums Tim Meadows and Tina Fey will be reprising their roles as Principal Duval, and Ms. Norbury, respectively.

Newcomers include Avantika as Karen, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Angourie Rice as Cady, and Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, with Jaquel Spivey as Damianand Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

Former “The Office” star Jenna Fischer will play Cady’s mom, and “Girls5eva” star Busy Philipps will play June. George (a.k.a. the “cool mom” played by Amy Poehler in the original movie.