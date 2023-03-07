Click to share this via email

Kelsea Ballerini appears to be clapping back at rumours that her romance with Chase Stokes is a publicity stunt.

Both the country singer and the “Outer Banks” star recently confirmed rumours that they’re dating, after each became single after their respective breakups — Ballerini’s bitter divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans, and Stokes’ reportedly far-more-amicable split from co-star Madelyn Cline.

In a post Ballerini issued on Instagram Stories, she features a photo of herself sitting on Stokes’ lap while he lovingly holds her hand.

“idk,” she writes, tagging Stokes. “seems staged. probably PR.”

Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram Stories

Two weeks earlier, Stokes likewise shared a post on his Instagram Stories, in which Ballerini is planting a big kiss on his cheeks while he smiles giddily.

Accompanying the pic, he wrote “imy❤️” — shorthand for “I miss you.”