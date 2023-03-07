Known for her roles as a child actor in “The Cosby Show” and then as a teen in Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven”, Raven-Symoné made headlines in 2013 when she came out as gay.

At the time, her decision to come out wasn’t an easy one.

“There were a lot of challenges,” she told E! News at the 9th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards, where she was on hand to accept the 2023 Icon Award.

“There was the crumbling of the wall that I had put up for so many years,” she shared.

“And I felt very vulnerable,” she added, “it was an interesting wound that was opened up in public.”

In a 2020 interview with People, she opened up about just how controlled her public image was when she was younger.

“My whole life is kind of based on what the industry wants,” she explained. “Other people controlled my hair, my eyebrows, my clothing, my words, everything.”