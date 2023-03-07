The recent news that King Charles has ordered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage made headlines.

However, a source claims that the announcement barely made a ripple with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves.

According to People, that royal source claims that Harry and Meghan have taken it all in stride, and have no plans to attempt persuade Charles to change his mind.

The couple are “matter-of-fact” about being asked to leave, says the source, who points out that they’re perfectly content to remain in California, their home since 2020.

While the couple may not take issue with Charles’ decision, those who are close to the pair describe the situation as “unfortunate” with respect to security, since Frogmore Cottage’s proximity to Windsor Castle offered a high degree of privacy and security for the Sussexes when visiting the U.K.

According to sources, once Harry and Meghan have removed the remainder of their belongings, Charles has asked Prince Andrew to make Frogmore Cottage his new official residence — something the beleaguered prince has balked at, insisting he’d prefer to remain in Windsor’s far-larger Royal Lodge, his current home.