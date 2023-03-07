There was great rejoicing from Keanu Reeves’ fans when Hulu announced the “John Wick” star had signed on to star in “The Devil in the White City”, a limited series from producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio that would have been Reeves’ first major television role, with Todd Field (“TÁR”) on board to direct.

In October 2022, Field exited. This was followed by Reeves dropping out of the project, in which he would have played Daniel H. Burnham, described in the series’ logline as “a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair,” who found himself in the orbit of Dr. H. H. Holmes, described as “America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.”

Following the news of Reeves’ departure from the project, Variety is now reporting that Hulu has decided to pull the plug on the series.

Sources tell Variety that Reeves only joined the series because of Field’s involvement; when he dropped out, Reeves quickly followed suit.

However, “The Devil in the White City” may not be completely dead; those sources claim that producers are planning to shop the series to other outlets.