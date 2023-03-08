Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-year-old daughter Lilibet has been christened, but the royals reportedly weren’t in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The magazine added that the christening was a “small and intimate ceremony” held at their home in Montecito, California.

A source also told the publication that Harry and Meghan invited King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they chose not to attend.

There were reportedly between 20-30 guests at the ceremony, including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.

Perry was said to have flown in for the ceremony from his home in Atlanta with a 10-person gospel choir that sang “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine”; a song that was played at Meghan and Harry’s wedding back in May 2018.

A source added that attendees “were treated to an afternoon of food and dancing” after the ceremony, with Lilibet and her brother Archie, 3, enjoying a dance, as well.

The youngsters were both afforded the titles of Prince and Princess after their grandfather Charles became King following the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

ET Canada has contacted Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson for comment on the christening.

Back in January while promoting his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry insisted he wanted his kids to have a good relationship with his family despite their ups and downs.

“I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy,” he told People.