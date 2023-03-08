Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber is feeling the blowback from Selena Gomez fans.

On Saturday night, the singer performed as a surprise guest during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud California, but the response from the crowd was decidedly mixed.

While many cheered Justin on, he was also hit with a wave of heckling aimed at his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Members of the audience could be heard in videos from the performance shouting, “F**k Hailey Bieber.”

It wasn’t clear from the videos whether Justin could hear the heckling, but he continued his performance without missing a beat.

The anti-Hailey chants came after weeks for rumours about a feud between Justin’s wife and his ex, Gomez.

Criticism of Hailey first began to bubble up online after she was accused of mocking Gomez in videos on TikTok.

Justin and Gomez had dated on-and-off for several years, finally splitting for good in 2018, just two months before the Canadian artist proposed to then-girlfriend Hailey.

Over the weekend, Justin was also criticized for party favours he handed out at his 29th birthday bash, which featured an inscription many took to be a shot at Gomez.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” the inscription had read.

Hailey also recently received backlash for resurfaced footage in which she mocked Taylor Swift’s co-hosting gig on “Drop the Mic”.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented on the video, fueling speculation about a feud.

Despite his performance at Rolling Loud, Justin recently announced the cancellation of the remainder of his Justice World Tour dates.