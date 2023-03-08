Avril Lavigne’s ex-fiancé Mod Sun is reportedly devastated after she was pictured kissing Tyga at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week.

Mod Sun proposed in Paris on a boat on the Seine River in March 2022, so it’s no surprise he’s “been down in the dumps” after the pics of his ex and Tyga sharing a smooch in the city did the rounds online this week.

The new romance came just weeks after it was revealed Lavigne and Mod Sun had called off their engagement.

Sources told TMZ the split “was far from a mutual decision,” adding that Mod Sun “feels absolutely devastated by her budding romance with Tyga,” after “the abrupt end to their engagement.”

The site added that sources said Mod Sun viewed Lavigne and Tyga “parading around Paris” as a “huge slap in the face, or even vengeful” towards him.

They added “he feels he did nothing wrong, which is what makes Avril’s new relationship a tough pill to swallow.”

Following the split, Mod Sun took to Instagram to write: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

The musician has been touring in support of his God Save The Teen album, with sources telling TMZ his mom had joined him the last few days for moral support.