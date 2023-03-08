Who knew painting on television could be so dramatic?
This week, IFC Films dropped the new full trailer for the upcoming comedy “Paint”, starring Owen Wilson as a very Bob Ross-inspired artist.
READ MORE: Owen Wilson Had To Be Told ‘Multiple Times’ To Stop Giving Away ‘Loki’ Details
“In ‘Paint’, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke,” the official description reads, “until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”
In the trailer, Wilson channels the energy of Ross, the famous TV painter, into his character, but with a decidedly more zany personality.
At one point, his character is seen driving around a neighbourhood stealing newspapers off people’s driveways so they won’t read a negative article about him.
READ MORE: Owen Wilson Confirms Return To ‘Loki’
Written and directed by Brit McAdams, the film also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer.
“Paint” is out in theatres April 7.