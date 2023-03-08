Click to share this via email

Who knew painting on television could be so dramatic?

This week, IFC Films dropped the new full trailer for the upcoming comedy “Paint”, starring Owen Wilson as a very Bob Ross-inspired artist.

“In ‘Paint’, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke,” the official description reads, “until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

IFC FIlms

In the trailer, Wilson channels the energy of Ross, the famous TV painter, into his character, but with a decidedly more zany personality.

At one point, his character is seen driving around a neighbourhood stealing newspapers off people’s driveways so they won’t read a negative article about him.

Written and directed by Brit McAdams, the film also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer.

“Paint” is out in theatres April 7.