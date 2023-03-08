August Alsina — the singer and reality TV star who famously had an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith — has not watched Chris Rock’s recent live Netflix comedy special, despite a report to the contrary.

In response to a report by Page Six, which cites a source who claims Alsina found Rock’s stand-up special “funny,” a rep for Alsina tells ET, “This is a lie.”

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep continued.

Rock’s live Netflix special marked the first time the comedy legend addressed the infamous Will Smith slap at the 94th annual Academy Awards last year.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old comedian performed his “Selective Outrage” stand-up special in Baltimore, live on Netflix, where he addressed the incident involving Smith.

As part of his set, Rock also addressed the rumours of an affair between Pinkett Smith and Alsina — which she once notably referred to as an “entanglement” — while she and Smith were separated.

“Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he said, referring to the cheating rumours that bubbled up for the couple in June 2020. “His wife was f**king her son’s friend,” Rock told the crowd. “Now, I normally would not talk about this s**t, But for some reason, these n***as put that s**t on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low-down.”

Rock was referring to the couple’s emotional episode of “Red Table Talk” where they candidly and tearfully addressed the speculation regarding their relationship troubles.

“We’ve all been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us,” he added. “Why the f**k would you do that s**t? She hurt him way more than I did… Everybody called him a b***h, and who’s he hit? Me!”

After the comedy special, a source told ET, “Chris had been very focused on this comedy special for the past year and his hard work paid off and now he can relax.”

The source explained that this special was “a big deal” not only because it was a live streaming event, which was unprecedented, but it was the first time he addressed “the slap” in any meaningful way. “He said everything he wanted to say,” the source says. “It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking.” Now, “Chris is ready to move on.”

