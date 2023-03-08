Ireland Baldwin didn’t have your typical baby shower.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram on Tuesday to share multiple snaps from her party, which was held in a strip club.

The photos shared included one of a “baby’s first strip club” cake, as well as numerous dollar bills, food cartons, balloons and obviously stripper poles.

Baldwin captioned her post, “Way too many of these to post but it’ll have to come in parts 😂 My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty.

“Thank you to everyone at @jumbosclownroomofficial for making dreams come true and for being so kind. 🫶🏼 And thank you to everyone coming 💘 and big thank you to @thecobrasnake for capturing all of it 🫶🏼”

Ireland, 27, donned black lingerie and a pink wig for the bash, while her mom Basinger opted for a grey suit and black shirt.

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were also in attendance, as well as Baldwin’s cousin, Alaia, and Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis.

Other photos showed a baby scan shot with the caption “#HollandsFirstStripClub” above it, referencing the little one’s name, as well as a snap of Baldwin’s boyfriend RAC getting a lapdance, and more.