“Basic Instinct” was used against Sharon Stone in her ’00s custody battle.

Appearing on this week’s “Table for Two” podcast with Bruce Bozzi, the actress opened up about how she ended up losing custody of her son in her divorce from Phil Bronstein.

“I lost custody of my child,” she said. “When the judge asked my child — my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.”

Stone had appeared nude most famously in 1992’s “Basic Instinct”, as well as a number of other ’90s thrillers.

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child,” she added.

Stone and Bronstein adopted their son Roan in 2000. The newspaper executive filed for divorce in 2003, and a judge ruled in 2004 that their son would remain in Bronstein’s primary care, with Stone receiving visitation rights.

Later, Stone adopted two more children, Laird and Quinn, but told Bozzi that losing custody of her first child was a particularly trying experience.

“I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart,” she said. “It broke my heart.”