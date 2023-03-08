Tom Sandoval has apologized to longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after it was revealed he’d been having an affair with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 4 after she found out about the affair, which was said to have been going on for months.

Sandoval, who dated Madix for nine years, began, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process.

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He continued: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

The reality TV star went on, “My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.

“I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did,” his message concluded.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

Despite his public apology, a source told People on Tuesday that Madix had yet to receive a “sincere” apology from Sandoval and Leviss, whom she once considered a friend.

“There hasn’t been a sincere ‘sorry’ from either of them to Ariana,” the insider said.

“It was all a bunch of excuses and projections — almost as if it was her fault,” they added of what’s been said so far.

“Neither of them have yet to properly apologize and probably never will. These are two people who have no ability to take responsibility for their actions. They’re sorry they got caught — not that they did anything to hurt Ariana.”

