Katie Maloney is giving an update about Ariana Madix.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that her co-star has felt the fan support amid the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

“Tomorrow is International Women’s Day, but so many of you have been asking how to support Ariana and how to support the sandwich shop and tomorrow you will find out.” Maloney said.

“Thank you so so so much and everyone make sure you check back on my page, maybe somewhere else but I’m so excited for you all to see this and thank you so much for reaching out,” she continued. “Honestly it’s been overwhelming, Ariana is overwhelmed by it, she thanks you all so much.”

She captioned the video, “#teamariana.”

The video came after Sandoval shared a post on his Instagram account apologizing to Madix for his affair with Leviss.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will,” Sandoval wrote.