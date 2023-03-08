If Shania Twain were to write her worldwide hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in 2023, 25 years after its original release, she reveals which celebrity she would immortalize in the track instead of Brad Pitt.

The popular 1998 song name-checks the “Fight Club” actor as a noticeable rising star who stands out amongst his peers, however, nowadays, Twain told U.K.’s Radio Times magazine that she would name-check Channing Tatum.

“I’m trying to think how I would sing that…” she recently told the publication before going on to sing the section of the beloved track, trying to figure out whether or not Tatum’s name works in the same way.

“‘Okay, so you’re Channing Tatum’ – yeah, that works,” Twain verified, adding that she was persuaded to choose Tatum after seeing him in the trailer for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

In December, the Canadian country singer swapped out Pitt’s name for fellow Canadian star Ryan Reynolds during a live performance of the famous song at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Later, Reynolds called the shoutout “the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” while Pitt reacted to Reynolds “stealing” his spotlight with nothing but good-humour.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” was first released in December of 1998 as Twain’s seventh single off her third studio album Come On Over. It quickly became one of her biggest hits around the globe and has remained popular to date.