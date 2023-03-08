The Beckhams were among stars celebrating International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

David took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the special ladies in his life; his daughter Harper, 11, his wife Victoria, his two sisters, Lynne and Joanne, mother Sandra and mother-in-law Jackie Adams.

David posted an array of cute snaps, alongside the caption: “On this International women’s day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…♥️

“I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women’s day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you ♥️ @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @jackie.adams_”

Victoria also made a sweet post dedicated to her daughter Harper on IWD 2023, sharing sweet pics, including one of them cuddled up in bed while the fashionista did a face mask.

Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn then gave a shout-out to his special ladies including his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, his mom, his sister Harper, and their close friend Selena Gomez, among others.

He wrote: “Happy international woman’s day to all the gorgeous woman out there. Your far batter than any man can ever be ❤️x Nicola thank you for always being there right by my side and for being the best wife and best friend x couldn’t live without you x I am so excited to stay young with you and have the most amazing life with you x here’s to many more baby days honouring you ❤️”

Jameela Jamil was among celebs to post, as well, writing: “Just a reminder that it is not your job to be thin, to look young forever, to dress any certain way, to be likable, to be approved of or even to be believed.

“We are allowed to age, to fail, to struggle, to be unfriendly, to fall, to get back up in our own way, in our own time. We are allowed to be selfish and cut throat. We don’t have to look after everyone. We are allowed to be tired, we are allowed to look tired. We are allowed to be fed up, we are allowed to let people know when we are fed up. We are allowed to be weird. We are actually sometimes even more fun when we get weird.

“Happy international women’s day to everyone, especially my fellow grumpy b***hes who are sick of this s**t. Lol. 💪🏽”

Canadian YouTuber and TV star Lilly Singh then said Happy IWD to all her “sisters out there”, with her message including: “WOMEN ARE EPIC. WE GET THE JOB DONE. WE BREAK BARRIERS. WE LOOK BOMB AF WHILE DOING IT. WE CREATE. WE PROBLEM SOLVE. WE TOUGH IT OUT. GOD DAMN I’M SO HAPPY I’M A WOMAN 💪🏽”

Singh shared a video she made years ago with the caption: