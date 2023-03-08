The Juno Awards are headed east!

On Wednesday, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced that their annual awards show will be held in Halifax next year.

The Nova Scotia capital will host a lineup of Juno Week events from March 20-24, 2024, culminating in the 53rd Annual Juno Awards held at the city’s Scotiabank Centre on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

This will be the first time Halifax has hosted the awards since 2006, when Pamela Anderson emceed the event.

“Canada’s east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The Juno Awards. “Halifax is a music lover’s paradise, with fans able to find live performances seven days a week across the city’s famed pubs and renowned music venues. We can’t wait to put the Juno spotlight back on the city’s diverse music scene and celebrate the nation’s best in show, in true Maritime fashion.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said, “Music and the arts are an integral part of our history as Nova Scotians – we love live music, and we know how to celebrate! Juno week is a wonderful opportunity for Nova Scotia’s many talented musicians and the entire industry to participate in this national celebration. We are thrilled to show the rest of Canada that Nova Scotia is a province on the move!”

“Music-loving Halifax is thrilled to be host city for the 2024 Juno Awards,” added Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart.”

The Juno Awards have travelled throughout Canada, most recently held in Toronto in 2021 and 2022, with St. Jonn’s, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Vancouver, Regina and Hamilton over the years.

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held on March 13, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.