Hugh Grant recognizes that he loses his temper at times.

The British actor told Total Film magazine that he flipped out at a “nice local woman” while filming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, before realizing who she was.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eye line on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better,” Grant recalled, according to Yahoo! News.

He added, “Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of grovelling…”

Grant joked, “I did a Christian Bale,” referencing his fellow actor, who was famously caught on tape yelling at a “Terminator: Salvation” crew member in 2009.

Bale has since apologized, calling his rant “inexcusable.”

Grant has previously admitted to losing his temper. Back in 2012, former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart called the “Bridget Jones” star “the worst guest.”

Grant then told Andy Cohen in 2015, according to Vanity Fair: “I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one.”

For more on "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves", also starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and more, watch the clip below.