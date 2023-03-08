Click to share this via email

Netflix has released a look-ahead clip of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in “Murder Mystery 2” ahead of its premiere later this month.

The one-minute clip sees Sandler and Aniston, who portray Nick and Audrey Spitz, touch down to their friend Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) gorgeous private island via a helicopter where they are greeted by him and his bride-to-be (Mélanie Laurent).

“Are we in heaven right now,” Nick says as he and Audrey are in awe of the picturesque island with perfect turquoise water and bright green trees and mountains.

Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert and Adeel Akhtar as Maharajah in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

“Murder Mystery 2” picks up four years after Nick and Audrey solved their first murder mystery.

“Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground,” the couple is “invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island,” as per the official synopsis. “But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.”

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

“‘Murder Mystery 2’ sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.”

Adeel Akhtar as Maharajah in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Netflix has also unveiled the poster for the upcoming film.

“Murder Mystery 2” — Photo: Netflix

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the film also stars Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, Dany Boon and more. Additionally, Sandler and Aniston serve as producers.

“Murder Mystery 2” premieres March 31 on Netflix.

Watch the scene debut in the clip above.