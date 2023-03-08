Cara Delevingne opens up about her battle with drug and alcohol abuse in a candid new interview with Vogue.

The supermodel, whose mother, Pandora, has spoken about her struggle with Bipolar disorder and heroin addiction, recalls seeing some worrying paparazzi photos of herself around September last year, which ultimately resulted in her checking into rehab.

The mag writes, “Delevingne describes those paparazzi photos (shared by the Daily Mail) as a source of overwhelming shame and embarrassment, and an urgent wake-up call to step away from the substances and the alcohol that had long seduced her with their offer of escape, and to confront deeper personal issues that she’d been running away from.”

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne Prepare For War In New Trailer For ‘Carnival Row’ Season 2

The “Carnival Row” actress recalls having just returned from the Burning Man festival at the time, saying she “hadn’t slept” and “was not okay.”

Delevingne, who says she felt “invincible” on drugs, admits, “It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, ‘Okay, I don’t look well,'” adding: “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

After the worrying pap photos came out, a tight group of Delevingne’s friends rallied around her, and she ended up heading to rehab late last year.

Elsewhere in the candid interview, the model speaks about battling bouts of depression at different stages in her life, explaining how things got especially bad during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Shuts Down Rumours That She Was Crying Outside Cara Delevingne’s Home

She remembers, “In the beginning, I was living with people in this COVID bubble in LA. We thought it was going to be a weeklong thing, and so it was fun.”

Delevingne began her quarantine with Ashley Benson, her then ​girlfriend of almost two years, but they split that April.

She tells the mag, “And then I was alone, really alone…it was a low point,” adding: “I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation—my identity, everything—was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn’t worth anything without work, and that was scary.

“Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time.”

She admits her first experience with alcohol misuse was when she was just seven years old at a family wedding, revealing: “I woke up in my granny’s house in my bedroom with a hangover, in a bridesmaid’s dress. I’d gone around nailing glasses of Champagne.”

Over the years, she’s been prescribed sleeping pills to manage insomnia, as well as being diagnosed with dyspraxia, a disorder that affects movement and coordination, and being given antidepressants after suffering a breakdown.

“I was on medication and it just… it saved my life,” she recalls.

“This wasn’t a chemical imbalance as much as it was a full trauma response.

“I hadn’t uncovered the f**king hole inside, the real whirlpool within. And I still think there’s a part of diagnosis and labeling that is damaging. There were so many times that I was encouraged to take this or be put on that.”

She says that now, “I’m more of a naturalist, a purist in a sense, when it comes to medications.”

Delevingne insists of her current situation, “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight…. Of course I want things to be instant—I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly—but I’ve had to dig deeper.”