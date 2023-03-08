Cole Sprouse is laying it all out on the table.

While sitting down with Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former Disney Channel star recounted the “cringey” story of how he lost his virginity as a young teenager.

“This is such a great story. I feel like it says so much about me,” Sprouse, now 30, told Cooper before providing a few minor details to paint the picture: “I was 14 when I lost my virginity, so this is still bowl-cut guy.”

“I was on a family trip in Florida, and I met this girl who was older, so that’s already dubious. The first night we kind of made out, the second night — this makes me nervous, it’s so cringey — I, like, knocked on her hotel door,” he continued, noting that his heart was “beating” as the two then made their way to a beach.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse Talks Lili Reinhart Romance, Says Most Of His Exes Have Cheated On Him

“I finally mustered up enough courage to deliver a line that my brother [Dylan Sprouse] has never, ever let down from me. I looked at her, and I was like, ‘So, are you like DTF?’ She goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You know, down to f**k?’ I was 14,” he recalled.

When the girl replied, “Sure,” Cole immediately texted his twin brother Dylan and their friend who was on the trip with them, telling them to “get out of the room” they were sharing.

“‘I’ve got a girl coming over’,” he remembered texting them.

The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” alum, who admitted he lost his virginity before Dylan, revealed that the sex only “lasted about 20 seconds” and that he never spoke to the girl again.

“I ended up regretting that experience a little bit because I hadn’t made it special at all,” he added.

“After that, I became truly a serial monogamist. I went from long-term relationship to long-term relationship,” he shared. “I was never a sort of one-night-stand guy, ever. Couldn’t do it.”

Cole went on to address his former public relationship with his “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart. He confessed that it was “really hard for both of us” to move on since they had to continue working together on the hit CW series.

“It was hard to suspend all the ways we felt about each other, and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” he explained. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse’s NSFW Photo Of His Butt Stuns The Internet

The NYU alum admitted that their former relationship “absolutely” lasted longer than it should have because he and Reinhart, 26, worked together.

“I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [my relationship with Lili] a little earlier,” he said, alluding to the pressure they faced dating in the public eye. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse Opens Up About The ‘Psychological Effects’ And ‘Trauma’ That Follow Child Stars Into Adulthood

As for why the “Riverdale” co-stars broke up, Cole didn’t go into detail but noted that the decision was mutual.

Nonetheless, the NYU alum said he and Reinhart, who dated on and off for nearly three years before calling it quits in May 2020, are “good friends now, which is awesome.”

Cole has since moved on with model Ari Fournier, whom he called his “best friend.”

While gushing over their two-year relationship, the “Five Feet Apart” star said their romance “woke me up to what real compatibility and trust look like,” in a new found experience.

He also explained that the pair, who met through friends of friends, “get along so well” and “do everything together.”

“My life has just improved,” he added.