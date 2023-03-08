FKA Twigs has got a new boyfriend.

In a post on her Instagram account, the singer responded to tabloid speculation about her new beau by confirming that she is dating artist Jordan Hemingway.

“The whole of my career I’ve been hunted for who i am dating. So, this time I’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation,” she wrote, alongside screenshots of the tabloid coverage.

“His name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now I’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs <3,” she added.

The post also serves as official confirmation of Twigs’ split from The 1975 singer Matt Healy, after speculation last year that their relationship had ended.

Twigs and Healy had started dating in 2020 and appeared to have broken up in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Twigs is still suing her previous ex, Shia LaBeouf, whom she dated from 2016 to 2019.

The artist has alleged that LaBeouf assaulted her physically and sexually and inflicted emotional distress on her. The actor has denied the claims.