Jennifer Lopez is showing off her latest sultry style.

In a post this week on her Instagram feed, the “Hustlers” star modelled her upcoming line of of lingerie in partnership with Italian brand Intimissimi.

“#JLOxINTIMISSIMI is almost here✨💞 I can’t wait for you to see what I have in store,” she wrote, alongside several photos of her wearing the bright pink lingerie.

Intimissimi has also been teasing the new collection, sharing a video featuring Lopez on their official Instagram account Wednesday.

“I love Italy. The people, the fashion, the cinema, the culture, and of course, the shopping,” Lopez says in the video, describing how she came across the brand, before joking about her difficulty pronouncing “Intimissimi.”

Lopez is also acting as Intimissimi’s new Global Brand Ambassador, leading the company’s Spring 2023 campaign.