Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Keanu Reeves proved exactly why the internet loves him during his interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

The actor had the most Canadian and humble response when Chanté began the chat by calling him “Canadian royalty.”

“First of all, you are Canadian royalty,” she insisted, as Reeves proclaimed, “No, I’m not… No!”

The actor, who has been promoting his latest flick “John Wick: Chapter 4”, sweetly added, “That’s kind.”

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Reacts To Being Named The Internet’s Boyfriend, Reveals How He Stays Grounded Despite Fame And Fortune

At the end of the interview, Chanté couldn’t resist calling him royalty one last time while thanking him for the chat.

He smiled and said, “I’m not a Canadian royal!”

During the interview, Chanté also commented on him being called the internet’s boyfriend because he has a reputation for his kindness.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Shows Hometown Pride With Love For Toronto Maple Leafs

She mentioned that he’s stayed very humble despite fame and fortune and asked what grounds him.

Reeves replied, “Humility. I don’t know. I mean, I’m just an actor, I’m just a guy. I’m just trying to do the best I can. Hopefully people like what I do, you know?”

See more in the clip above.