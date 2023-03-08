Tensions ride high as Netflix’s hit reality dating show returns.

The streamer released the official trailer for season 4 of “Love is Blind” on Wednesday. Tensions ride high as new couples test the theory of whether you can fall in love without ever seeing the other person.

30 new singles will meet their possible future spouses behind locked doors as they communicate without knowing what their partner looks like. At the end of several weeks, those couples will meet each other in-person for the first time and decide if they want to get married on the spot.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’: Meet The New Singles For Season 4

Love is Blind. (L to R) Paul, Ryland, Quincy, Juan, Brett, Jimmy, Josh S., Josh D., Kwame in season 4 of Love is Blind. – Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Chelsea, Kendra, Amber, Tiffany in season 4 of Love is Blind. – Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Love is Blind. (L to R) Host Nick Lachey, Host Vanessa Lachey in episode 401 of Love is Blind. – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Love is Blind – Photo: Netflix

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star SK Offers ‘Sincere Apology’ To Raven After Admitting ‘Inappropriate’ Relations With Another Woman

“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?” Reads the official sumamary for the show.

The 12-episode season will once again be hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

“Love is Blind” season 4 debuts on Mar. 24 with new episodes rolling out each Friday.