Jon Bernthal is excited to be back as Frank Castle.

Hot off the heels of Marvel’s announcement that the actor will be returning to reprise his role as The Punisher in the upcoming “Daredevil: Born Again”, Bernthal is celebrating.

In a video posted to TikTok promoting his “Real Ones” podcast, Bernthal marked the big news by strutting into his home with the Punisher logo behind him and the theme song blaring.

Bernthal first appeared as The Punisher in the original run of the “Daredevil” series on Netflix.

He then went on to star in his own spin-off series for two seasons before teaming up with other Marvel characters for the show “The Defenders”.

Along with Bernthal, “Daredevil: Born Again” brings back star Charlie Cox, along with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.