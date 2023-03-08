Tiger Woods latest breakup is bringing legal trouble.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the golf pro is being sued by Erica Herman, his girlfriend of six years, over a non-disclosure agreement.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods Enthusiastically Cheers On Serena Williams At U.S. Open

The couple, who began dating in 2017, appear to have split in recent months, and now Herman has filed to have the NDA, which she says she was forced to sign, declared unenforceable.

Her legal team cites federal legislation prohibiting such agreements from including clauses on sexual assault and harassment before a dispute arises.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods Wipes Away Tears After Missing The Cut At The British Open

Herman is asking that a judge declare the NDA invalid under the legislation, and is reportedly signaling that she would like to share her experiences of her relationship with Woods.

It’s not clear exactly when Woods and Herman split, though the last time they were seen together publicly was at the US Open tennis tournament in August 2022.