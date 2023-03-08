Jenna Ortega is making her hosting debut on this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, and a new promo features the “Wednesday” star being pitched an idea by “SNL” writer/performers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, known collectively as Please Don’t Destroy.

In the promo, Ortega is seen leafing through a script before explaining she’d rather not do her now-iconic “Wednesday” dance in the promo they’re about to film, “because we’ve seen so much of that already and I think it’s time to do something new.”

With that, the camera pans to the trio, each of whom is dressed identically — as Wednesday Addams.

They try to mask their disappointment, insisting they really didn’t want to do the dance either.

“Okay, I just didn’t know because you’re all dressed exactly like Wednesday,” Ortega points out.

“Are we?” asks Higgins, trying to pretend he has no idea they’re all wearing identical black dresses.

“Is this from your television program?” asks Marshall, feigning as if he’d never seen “Wednesday.”

Finally, they manage to entice Ortega to join them as they perform the dance together on the “SNL” stage before she makes a hilariously awkward observation.

Fans can see more of Ortega when she hosts “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.