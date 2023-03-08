Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel.

Idris Elba is looking back fondly on his timed deejaying a once-in-a-lifetime wedding.

The actor moonlights as a hit DJ and was invited to perform at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. While the ceremony was quite formal, the party members were able to cut loose on the dance floor afterwards.

READ MORE: Idris Elba On James Bond: ‘I’m Not Going To Be That Guy’

Speaking on the rare opportunity, Elba revealed who among the royals could bust a move.

“You know what? I was so nervous,” he admitted to ET’s Carlos Bustamante.

When asked who was the best dancer, however, he said, “I think Meghan was the one that was really like letting it go. You know, she was real… She just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding. So she had the greatest time.”

READ MORE: Why Idris Elba Stopped Calling Himself A ‘Black Actor

Other performers at the wedding included the Choir of St George’s Chapel, the Kingdom Choir, a gospel group led by Karen Gibson, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Sir Elton John.

For more, tune into “One-on-One with Idris Elba” on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, with it streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.