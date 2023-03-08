In honor of International Women’s Day, YouTube is recognizing five Canadian creators who are making a positive impact on society through their online channels.

These women hail from diverse backgrounds and industries but share a common goal of using their voices and talents to drive social change. From promoting sustainable fashion to advocating for BIPOC representation in the beauty industry, each of these creators is a true force to be reckoned with.

Let’s meet these remarkable women:

Alyssa Beltempo (230K subscribers, 24.4M views)

In 2017, Alyssa launched her slow fashion-focused YouTube channel with the aim of inspiring Canadians to prioritize creativity over consumption. Her content is a masterclass in sustainable fashion, with tips on how to shop your closet and style hacks to help viewers make the most of what they already own.

MissDarcei (2.34M subscribers, 821.7M views)

As a popular beauty guru based in Toronto, MissDarcei uses her platform to champion inclusion and diversity in the makeup industry. Her humorous and unfiltered reactions to new products and trends have won her a legion of fans who appreciate her honest approach to beauty.

Nemahsis (31.1K subscribers, 2.3M views)

Nemah is a Palestinian Canadian singer-songwriter whose music shines a light on the experiences of young Muslim women in society. Through her art, she educates her audience on issues of identity and discrimination faced by her community, making a powerful case for greater representation in the media.

Alexandra Gater (557K subscribers, 70.6M views)

As an editor, stylist, and home decor expert, Alexandra knows how to create beautiful spaces on a budget. Her YouTube channel and book, Own Your Space, offer practical advice and DIY tips for renters and first-time homeowners looking to create a home that reflects their personal style.

With Wendy (1.4M subscribers, 76.1M views)

Wendy is a talented seamstress and artist who has been sharing her love of sewing on YouTube since 2009. Her channel is a treasure trove of tips and tutorials on how to turn thrifted finds into stylish, handmade clothing. By encouraging viewers to embrace sustainable fashion, Wendy is helping to reduce waste and promote a more eco-friendly approach to style.

These five women are proof that a single voice can spark significant change. We applaud them for their hard work, dedication and commitment to creating a better future for us all.