Demi Moore has reportedly moved in with ex-husband Bruce Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming, and their two young daughters, in order to help care for the ailing actor.

According to the Daily Mail, Moore is reportedly making the move in the wake of news that the “Die Hard” star has been diagnosed with frontotemporal diagnosis.

“Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end,” a source told RadarOnline, noting that Moore, Willis, Heming and the ex-couple’s grown children had spent a great deal of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Is Working With Dementia Specialist After Actor’s FTD Diagnosis

“At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense,” the source explained.

“Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love,” the source said, sadly adding, “Now Bruce will leave before she does.”

The Mail has reached out to Moore for confirmation.