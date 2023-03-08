“The Little Mermaid” is almost here.

Star Halle Bailey revealed a new poster on Twitter Wednesday.

She also revealed an official drop date for the trailer, writing, “check out the new poster for #TheLittleMermaid and see the official trailer debut during the #Oscars this Sunday on ABC💜🧜🏽‍♀️”.

The new poster features Bailey’s red-headed Ariel in the iconic pose atop a rocky crag in the middle of the ocean. The artistically rendered image shows a sun rising behind her, lighting her silhouette against the dark sky.

The reveal comes after the teaser was released in February, giving fans a first look at Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula.

The film also stars Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer”) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca,” “Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton.

“The Little Mermaid” swims to theatres on May 26.